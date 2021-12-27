Covid: Hull Trains reduce services to reflect demand
Rail services are being reduced between Hull and London, with Hull Trains blaming a lack of demand due to rising coronavirus infection rates.
The operator is dropping several services from Monday, but said it would review the situation daily.
Managing director David Gibson said the move would "minimise overall disruption for passengers".
London North Eastern Railway also said east coast mainline services could face delays because of staff shortages.
Mr Gibson said: "The spread of Omicron and resulting uncertainty does mean that there will be some temporary reductions to our services.
"Hull Trains is not the only provider to be affected, as other operators across the UK railway network are expected to implement similar reduced timetables.
"The temporary timetable will be reviewed daily, and services will resume should passenger demand increase."
