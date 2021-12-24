Yorkshire county lines drugs gang members face jail
Four people have been convicted of selling heroin and crack cocaine in Hull and East Yorkshire as part of a county lines drugs gang.
Two men from West Yorkshire were jailed on Thursday for their role after being found guilty in a trial at Hull Crown Court of distributing Class A drugs.
Hassan Mahmood, 22, of Lonsdale Street, Bradford, was jailed for eight years.
Asif Ansari, 23, of Back Ripley Street, Keighley, was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail.
Joanne Delaney, 35, of Hessle Road, Hull, who appeared in court at an earlier date, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.
She had been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.
Meanwhile, Sajadd Iqbal, 30, of Fulford Walk, Bradford, who pleaded guilty after being charged with six counts of supplying Class A drugs and possession of cannabis, is awaiting sentencing.
Det Sgt Matthew Grantham, from Humberside Police, said: "Hopefully, the sentences handed to these two men, and those working beneath them, will serve as a warning to others looking to come to our area to deal drugs that they're not welcome here and we won't tolerate it.
"By stopping this gang's activities, we have prevented significant amounts of drugs from being sold on the streets of Hull and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour that goes with this kind of offending."
A 24-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman remained under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, police said.
