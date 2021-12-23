Klaudia Soltys murder: Amadeusz Sekula jailed for killing
A man who murdered his housemate has been jailed for life.
Amadeusz Sekula, 21, killed Klaudia Soltys in the home the two shared in Lambert Street, Hull, earlier this year.
Ms Soltys, 30, was found at the address with fatal injuries on 27 March, Humberside Police said.
Sekula admitted to her murder and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court to a minimum term of 17 years and six months in prison.
Det Ch Insp Rhodri Troake, from Humberside Police, said he hoped the sentencing would provide some comfort to Ms Soltys' family.
"No amount of time can take away the pain that Klaudia's family have had to endure," he said.
"I'd like to thank them for their support, as well as my team who have worked so hard throughout the case and to the local community for assisting with our appeals and enquiries throughout this investigation."
Sekula pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced on Thursday.
