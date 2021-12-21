Patrick Sean Clayton Jnr guilty of 'cowardly' Hull stabbing murder
- Published
A man who stabbed his friend to death in a "cowardly" murder has been jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years.
Jason Clark, 40, was found fatally injured in a hallway outside a flat on Beech Close, Hull, on the morning of 9 March.
Hull Crown Court previously heard he had been stabbed 15 times in his chest, back and abdomen.
Patrick Sean Clayton Jnr was found guilty of murder by a jury at Hull Crown Court.
Clayton, 26, of Beech Close, Hull, was said to have had a disagreement with the victim prior to the murder.
Mr Clark was known to the Clayton family and had been staying with them for a few days before the attack, the court was told.
DNA, CCTV, and witness evidence during a three-week trial led to a unanimous conviction.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor, for Humberside Police said: "No amount of time in prison for Patrick Clayton Jnr will ever bring back Jason Clark for his loved ones.
"It was a despicable and lawless crime, which he will now have plenty of time to reflect on behind bars."
Mr Clayton's father, Patrick William Clayton, 54, was found not guilty of murder at November's trial.
