Hull's emergency cycle lanes to be kept after council vote
Changes to city cycle lanes first introduced in Hull under emergency measures last year are to be kept permanently.
Hull City council earlier approved plans to keep segregated cycle lanes in and around the city centre.
Those who use the lanes on a regular basis welcomed the move saying it had improved journey times and safety.
But the plans were met with opposition from some motorists who said they had created problems at rush hour.
Chris Davidson, who owns taxi firm Hull Cars, said: "You only have to look out of your window in a morning and an evening to see the chaos it causes."
"The knock-on effect for everybody in the city is making life a misery for them," he added.
Ann Hutchinson, a member of CycHull, said the lane on Spring Bank had really improved journeys for riders.
"It makes people keep a wider berth around you so they are not so close and it can be pretty scary if something zooms right past you."
Council monitoring of Spring Bank showed a 37% increase in cyclists, to a figure of about 1000 a day, using the lane.
Councillor Dean Kirk, who is responsible for highways and transport, said: "The way in which we travel is changing, and how we share the road space is a key consideration for the council.
"We appreciate that changes to how people travel may not happen overnight, but our ambition is to build a transport network that works for everyone."
The cycle lanes, bus lanes and roadworks have added to the congestion, atleast 30minutes extra each way for the times I travel into Hull, but they have made it much safer for cyclists (I assume) and given the standard of some drivers and cyclists that’s important.— James Martin (@youngJimMartin) December 20, 2021
Under the permanent scheme, Freetown Way is to return to two lanes of traffic but will keep a dedicated lane for cyclists.
Meanwhile, lanes in Holderness Road, Spring Bank, Ferensway, Anlaby Road, Hessle Road and Beverley Road are also going to stay along with 07:00 - 18:30 hrs bus lanes, the council said.
