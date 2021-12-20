Hull's Albion Square development gets the go-ahead
Plans for a £96m regeneration scheme in Hull city centre have been approved by the council's cabinet.
The Albion Square development will see an empty department store and adjoining car park transformed into flats, offices and shops, as well as a park.
A huge mural on the front of the old BHS store will be incorporated in the new building after a campaign against its destruction.
Work is expected to start early in 2022 and be completed by 2026.
Hull City Council said the building would be "environmentally responsible" with solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and a bike hub.
The urban park would use rainwater and showcase "how we can live with water", it added.
Labour leader councillor Daren Hale said the project was "a key component in the city's regeneration".
"This investment is not only crucial to the future success and prosperity of our city, but it's also the only viable option for the site," he said.
"In its current, undeveloped state, the site requires continuous and significant costs in order to keep it safe, and is also an obvious eyesore in what should be one of the most historic and impressive parts of our city."
Initially, the Three Ships Mural by artist Alan Boyson, depicting Hull's fishing heritage, was to be demolished after the council said it contained "dangerously high levels of asbestos".
Campaigners forced a U-turn, helping it receive Grade II listed status. Another mural by Mr Boyson on the side of the building will also be relocated in the new scheme.
In October, it was announced that plans for a new ice arena as part the redevelopment had been scrapped.
It is scheduled to go before the city's Planning Committee for final approval in early 2022, the council said.
