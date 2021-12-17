Cleethorpes park goose death: Man due in court
A man is to appear in court in connection with the death of a goose which was killed in a public park.
Video footage posted on social media appeared to show a van being driven into a flock of geese at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on 24 October.
Humberside Police said an 18-year-old man from Messingham, in North Lincolnshire, had been summonsed for wildlife and traffic offences.
He is expected to appear before Grimsby Magistrates' Court on 10 January.
The force said it wanted to thank members of the public "for their support in assisting with our inquiries".
