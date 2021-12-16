Scunthorpe British Steel Actavo scaffolders strike enters 11th week
More than 60 striking scaffolders are picketing for an 11th week outside a steel plant in a dispute over pay.
The Unite union has claimed the workers at British Steel's Scunthorpe site are paid up to 15% below the nationally-agreed rate by contractor Actavo.
Industrial action began on 4 October and the union said its members planned to continue the walk-out until the employer met its demands.
The BBC has contacted Actavo and British Steel for a response.
The scaffolders maintain more than 500 structures at the British Steel site, according to Unite.
One person on the picket line in North Lincolnshire said the scaffolders have had "mixed" support from workers at British Steel.
"A lot of our members who are on this gate have worked here for a long time, some 20 to 30 years," he said.
"We haven't pushed for a big pay rise, we haven't pushed for anything really. We've not had a proper pay rise in 15 years, but we've supported this site and that's why we want support from everybody on this site."
He added: "We're not doing this to cause problems. We're doing this because it's what we deserve."
Unite said Actavo was paying the scaffolders between 10-15% below the wage figure in the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry.
The union claimed the Irish-based company had "refused to enter into further negotiations to seek a resolution of the dispute".
An online petition supporting the striking workers has so far received more than 14,000 signatures.
Almost 3,000 people work at the site in Scunthorpe, which was taken over in a £50m deal by Chinese steel maker Jingye Group in March last year.
