Armed Humberside Police officers to patrol streets over Christmas
Armed police are to patrol across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire in the run-up to Christmas.
Humberside Police said there was no increased risk to the public and the patrols were "simply for reassurance".
The force said the officers would patrol in the busiest areas and were on the streets of Beverley during its Christmas Festival on Sunday.
The UK terror threat level was raised to "severe" after an explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital last month.
"These armed patrols are common for us, but due to the increase in numbers of people in certain areas, we've stepped them up and you may see a higher number of officers," the force said.
"We often get questions when members of the public see armed officers, so we want to be absolutely clear that our armed officers out on patrol in areas such as city centres and Christmas markets are there simply for reassurance, not because of any increased risk, or intelligence suggesting increased risk, to our communities."
The force added that officers being deployed in the busiest areas over the festive period meant "should an incident occur, they can very quickly respond to ensure the safety of all".
Jim Harris, manager of the St Stephen's shopping centre in Hull, said the Armed Response Unit often patrolled within the mall.
"They are a hugely professional and reassuring part of the Humberside Police team on the ground in the city," he said.
"I know staff and customers feel an extra level of reassurance and safety seeing them actively patrolling the city shopping areas."
