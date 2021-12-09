Scunthorpe jobs boost promise over manufacturing park plan
About 2,000 jobs will be created at a new manufacturing park in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire Council has said.
The park, on the edge of the town, will mean "well-paid, high-skilled" research and development jobs for the area, according to the authority.
The 60-acre site was secured using money from the government's £3.6m "levelling up" Towns Fund, with the planning process under way, it added.
Infrastructure will be built to connect the site with the nearby M181 motorway.
Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said the scheme would have "profound effects on the area for generations".
"It will create hundreds of well-paid, high-skilled jobs in advanced sectors and will be a globally significant hub for research, development and innovation," he said.
"This development will create the right environment for more world-leading businesses to join the North Lincolnshire stable, creating and developing innovative, leading-edge products."
