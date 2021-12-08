Clive Sullivan Rugby League World Cup ball tribute
The official ball for next year's Rugby League World Cup is to be named in honour of trailblazer Clive Sullivan, organisers have announced.
Sullivan was the first black sportsman to captain a British national team and he lifted the trophy after Great Britain won the 1972 World Cup.
His widow, Ros Sullivan, said the "Sully Ball" tribute was "fantastic, we are so proud".
The ball is to be used in all 61 RLWC2021 matches next year.
Designed with the help of the Sullivan family, the ball was unveiled at the MKM Stadium, the home of Hull FC, for whom he played as well as for local cross-city rivals Hull KR.
When the World Cup tournament kicks-off, it will be 50 years since Sullivan lifted the trophy after he had scored a superb individual length-of-the-field try.
Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 chief executive, said Sullivan was "a true British sporting icon".
"He was a pioneer in our sport and the captain of the last British Rugby League World Cup-winning team."
Ros Sullivan said: "I think that just shows what rugby league is all about - that colour didn't come into it, you got picked on merit."
She added: "The years have flown by. When he came back, it was dark, there was no reception. It wasn't really celebrated as it should have been.
"We put banners up outside and he walked in and had the World Cup in his bag. Clive went back to work the next day and took the cup in to show his workmates."
Sullivan, originally from Cardiff, scored a record 250 tries for Hull FC and 118 for Hull KR.
He also won the Challenge Cup with both Hull teams.
The World Cup 2022 tournament was originally scheduled for this year but was delayed over Covid travel difficulties for Australia and New Zealand.
The competition will feature a men's, women's and wheelchair tournament and it kicks-off at St James' Park in Newcastle on 15 October.
