Grimsby stabbing: Woman jailed for killing husband
- Published
A woman who stabbed her husband to death has been jailed for six years.
Adam Kroliowski, 32, was found seriously injured near the Freemans Arms pub in Grimsby on 24 April 2021. He died later in hospital.
His wife Anna Krolikowska, 27, was initially charged with murder.
However during a hearing at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday, the prosecution accepted her guilty pleas to manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.
Despite efforts by emergency services, Mr Kroliowski was pronounced dead a short while after the stabbing attack, which took place at about 20:15 BST on Duncombe Street, where the couple lived.
Following the sentencing, Det Insp Nikki Burnett, of Humberside Police, paid tribute to Mr Kroliowski's family.
"The outcome at court could not possibly make up for the heartache and loss Adam's family have suffered.
"I hope that it provides them with some comfort in knowing Anna cannot inflict the same pain and suffering on anybody else.
"Lastly, I'd like to also like to thank my local community and my team for their help throughout the entirety of the investigation."
