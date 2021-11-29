Corporation Road Bridge: Grimsby landmark to get £5m renovation
- Published
A Grade II listed bridge was successfully lifted on the third attempt ahead of a £5m restoration.
The Corporation Road Bridge, which opened in 1925, is a well-known landmark in Grimsby.
It was raised on Monday to allow for an inspection of the structure's underside to take place.
Two previous attempts to lift the bridge in the summer failed due to debris and heat expansion, North East Lincolnshire Council said.
Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport at the authority, said it was a great opportunity to test the bridge and allow companies bidding for the work to see it in detail.
The scheme is being funded by the Department for Transport, North East Lincolnshire Council and the Local Transport Fund.
Mr Swinburn said the money would "secure the bridge's long-term future".
"We're taking this opportunity, with the funding available, to ensure the future of the bridge but also carry out refurbishment works to, as much as possible, restore the bridge back to its original design when it opened in 1925."
Engineers are also working closely with Historic England, he added.
Work, which includes repairs to corroded steel parts and the lifting mechanism, is due to start in February and is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.