Patrick Sean Clayton Jnr guilty of "callous" Hull stabbing murder
A man has been found guilty of a "callous" murder after he stabbed his friend to death.
Jason Clark, 40, was found fatally injured in a hallway outside a flat on Beech Close, Hull, on the morning of 9 March.
Hull Crown Court heard he had been stabbed 15 times in his chest, back and abdomen.
Patrick Sean Clayton Jnr was unanimously convicted of his murder at the court earlier.
Clayton, 26, of Beech Close, Hull was said to have had a disagreement with the victim prior to the murder.
Clayton pleaded not guilty to murder, but DNA, CCTV, and witness evidence during a three-week trial saw the jury convict him.
Mr Clayton's father, Patrick William Clayton, 54, was found not guilty of murder in the same trial.
Mr Clark was known to the family and had been staying with them for a few days before the attack, the court had been told.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor, speaking after the verdict said: "This was a callous, brutal crime which Mr Clark stood no chance of defending himself against or surviving.
"I hope that now this individual is facing a significant prison sentence."
Clayton is to be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on 21 December.
