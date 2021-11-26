Ofsted rates North East Lincolnshire children's services inadequate
Children are being put at risk of harm due to "widespread weaknesses" in a county's social services department, inspectors have said.
Ofsted said North East Lincolnshire's children's services had "significantly deteriorated" since 2017.
Rating it inadequate, the watchdog has ordered the appointment of a government commissioner to oversee the department.
The authority said it accepted Ofsted's findings and protecting young people was a top priority.
Ofsted's report "identified widespread weaknesses in assessment, planning and management decision-making, leaving many children at risk of harm".
Philip Jackson, leader of the council, said the authority was "absolutely committed" to making improvements and would "work with all concerned to keep our children safe".
He confirmed the director of children's services, Lisa Arthey, was leaving the authority after eight months in post.
The inspection report said "corporate leaders have overseen a decline in services to vulnerable children and their families," since Ofsted's last visit five years ago.
Inspectors said the needs of children were not prioritised and the resources to drive improvements were not provided.
They also drew attention to a high turnover of social workers and managers, resulting in multiple changes for children and families.
"Some children's cases are closed or stepped down without risk and need being fully understood or addressed, leaving children at risk," they said.
They said allegations made by children of abuse by professionals did not receive a "robust" response and, as a result, they were reviewing officer decisions over the previous six months.
Portfolio Holder for Children's Services, councillor Ian Lindley, said an improvement plan had been implemented in 2019, however it had been delayed due to coronavirus.
The pandemic had made it hard to make improvements in key areas, he said, including social worker recruitment - "a root cause" of some problems the council faced.
Mr Lindley said the council was not trying to make excuses and was "determined to meet these challenges" by working with the commissioner.
"We will not shy away from this, instead we will rise to it," he said.
