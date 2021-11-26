Bridgewood plastics fire 'likely accident', Hull fire service says
- Published
A factory fire involving 300 tonnes of plastic was probably started by accident, a senior fireman has said.
The blaze at Bridgewood UK's plastic products factory in Hessle, near Hull, burned for more than 24 hours after it broke out on Wednesday.
Staff escaped the manufacturing plant unharmed, but homes were evacuated as thick black smoke rose from the site.
Steve Duffield, of Humberside Fire and Rescue, said an accident was the "most probable" cause.
Group manager Mr Duffield said fire investigators would "work closely with the premises' owners, looking to further their return to a business as usual state".
"We'll continue that investigation throughout that, but the most probable cause at this stage is accidental," he said.
Explosions from the fire, fuelled by about 300 tonnes of rigid plastic, shook nearby buildings.
Smoke from the site could be seen from across the surrounding area and the fire service said control room operators handled 127 calls in a very short period of time.
Mr Duffield said the speed with which the company had reacted to the fire had helped to ensure nobody was injured.
At its height, 14 fire engines and about 70 firefighters were at the scene as flames engulfed the manufacturing plant.
The major incident caused widespread disruption in Hessle, which is about five miles (8km) west of Hull city centre.
Mr Duffield said he wanted to offer a "massive thank you" for the "unbelievable amount" of support the service had received.
"Not only from the local community, but people across the Humber area. It has been quite overwhelming for our teams and our partner organisations," he said..
