Hull factory fire involved 300 tonnes of plastic
- Published
A large fire involving 300 tonnes of plastic has been brought under control, the fire service said.
The fire on Saxon Way, Hessle, began at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, prompting evacuations and road closures. No-one was injured.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said eight fire engines remained at the site, damping down.
Officials said an investigation into the cause of the blaze would take several days.
At the height of the blaze there were 14 fire engines at the scene, which is about eight miles (13km) west of Hull city centre.
Homes in the area were evacuated, roads closed and bus services re-routed.
"I am pleased to say we've made some really good progress overnight," Humberside Fire and Rescue director Jason Kirby said.
"We've got around eight fire engines currently on scene and we are looking to reduce that further through the day."
He said some pockets of fire remained, but added residents should not be alarmed.
"As residents wake up they will notice things have significantly improved," he said.
'Explosions shaking building'
The fire service said the "main fuel" for the fire was about 300 tonnes of plastic at the site.
People in the area have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut.
"We are really confident the risk is incredibly low from those products combustion now, because we've knocked the fire down so significantly," Mr Kirby said.
"Any dangerous products in there, because of the high temperatures, will have burned off and shouldn't impact any of the community."
Luke, an apprentice at a nearby garage, said the blaze had spread rapidly through the factory.
"It was just expanding really fast. About 10 minutes and it must have been like more than half the building fully engulfed.
"The explosions were that bad it was shaking the building. It was loud."
Meanwhile, Darren Spence tweeted that his father, who worked next door to the factory, had said the entire site had burned to the ground.
All Saints Church Hall, in Hessle, was opened to provide shelter for those unable to return home due to the fire.
Stuart Pictar, church treasurer, said: "We ended up with just the one person who needed our services - we could have accommodated 100. It was a good result."
Sue, who lives in the area, said it had been a frightening evening.
"All you could hear was this big boom and several smaller explosions. I could hear children crying, it was quite scary really."
She said a lot of people in the area would be worried about their jobs at the factory.
"It is a local business we've lost. It's very sad. Hessle is a small community anyway and a lot of people work there."
Police cordons remain in place near the scene, but some roads have since reopened, including Priory Road and Saxon Way.
However, Butterfield Road, Walkway and Livingston Road remain closed.
