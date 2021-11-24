Fire breaks out sending large plumes of smoke across Hull
A huge fire has broken out near Hull, sending flames and large plumes of smoke into the air across the city.
The blaze is believed to be at the Thompson Plastics factory near Hessle, about eight miles (13km) west of Hull city centre.
People living nearby have also reported hearing loud bangs in the area.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was in attendance and had advised residents to keep windows and doors closed.
INCIDENT: We're currently in attendance at an incident in the Hessle area.— Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) November 24, 2021
We advise local residents to close windows and doors. Please avoid the Priory Way to A63 area and be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads. pic.twitter.com/DmBuSZ5C2s
The BBC understands a number of houses on Buttfield Road are being evacuated.
Anthony Whitley, who lives in Hessle, said he saw the roof of the factory near Saxon Way go up in flames.
Caroline Frost, a manager at the Hessle Pre-School Nursery, said: "It's quite scary actually, you can hear the explosions.
"It is a huge plume of black smoke so we're just moving as quickly as we can to get things organised."
Councillor John Wilding said he was walking his dog nearby and was left "a bit shaken up" when he heard "explosions".
"It's a scary situation," he added.
"The fire spread so quickly and it's been very frightening especially with all the explosions and smoke.
"Sounds like it was solvent canisters exploding.
"I'm worried about the people on Buttfield Road."
Mr Wilding said a local church hall had been opened for those who had been evacuated from the street.
The fire service advised people living and commuting close by to "be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads".