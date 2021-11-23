A63: Three dead in East Yorkshire Melton crash and fire
- Published
Three people have died following a car crash and fire in East Yorkshire, police have confirmed.
The collision happened on the A63 near Melton at about 22:00 on Monday when a white BMW collided with a grey Peugeot before setting alight.
A woman and two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to contact Humberside Police.
Specially-trained officers have been assigned to help individuals involved and their families, the force added.
