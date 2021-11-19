Wrong grave mix-up at Bridlington Cemetery leaves family 'devastated'
A son was left "devastated" when he learned that a stranger had been buried alongside his parents by mistake.
Arthur and Irene Lowe have been buried together at Bridlington Cemetery for more than 20 years.
Their son Andrew said the family realised council workers had reopened the grave when his sister visited last week and saw them working on it.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council apologised and said it "should never have happened".
Mr Lowe said his family was furious to learn the grave had been disturbed following a stranger's funeral.
"Words beyond belief. We just cannot physically believe this has happened," he said.
"It shouldn't have happened. There's a plot number on there. What do you say?"
He claimed the other coffin was moved to the correct grave overnight without family members being informed and criticised the council's response, calling it "absolutely, utterly disgusting".
"They were laid to rest," he said."That was their place of rest and it's been disturbed not once, but twice."
In a statement, the council said the error "should never have happened".
"We apologise unreservedly for this genuine mistake, " it said.
"We contacted the affected families as soon as this was discovered and we explained the situation fully and have apologised sincerely. We have now rectified the situation in a sensitive manner."
