Roxby: Winterton residents call for more action on tip smells
- Published
A resident living near a landfill site says the stench it gives off is so bad that her daughter can no longer play outside.
Malachi Piatt said people living in Winterton in Lincolnshire want more action taken against the Roxby site.
She said "It's getting to the point where we can't use our outdoor spaces, it's that bad."
Biffa, which runs the site, said it operated to "high standards of environmental compliance".
The firm, which accepts rubbish from across the UK to the site, was given a formal written warning by the Environment Agency (EA) in January.
Despite improvement works, people in the area said a strong smell persists.
Ms Piatt said she could not have the windows open in her house.
"My three year old daughter can't play outside," she added.
"We're paying the price for a lot of things, there's just no care. Even it was our local rubbish I don't think the measure that are being put in place at the site are enough."
An EA spokesperson said the site was inspected regularly and they were confident the operator was "complying with measures set out in the warning, including managing odours".
It added that officers continued to monitor the air quality at the site.
The town's Conservative MP Andrew Percy said he wanted the site to close.
He added: "We want this finishing and we want this turning into a nature reserve and that's what I've been campaigning for.
"They've got the permission to fill it up and then we want it closed and gone."
In a statement, Biffa said it was working closely with the EA to ensure the site met standards.
"We take our responsibilities to the environment and local community very seriously and continue to liaise with local councillors and the local MP to ensure the current standards and relationships are maintained," a spokesman for the firm added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.