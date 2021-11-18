BBC News

Messingham body: Man's death treated as unexplained by police

A police cordon remains in place after the body of a man was found at a property in Brigg Road, Messingham, near Scunthorpe

The death of a man whose body was discovered in a North Lincolnshire village is being treated as unexplained, police say.

Humberside Police said officers were sent to a property on Brigg Road in Messingham at 05:30 GMT after concerns were raised for the occupant's safety.

On arrival, it was found that the man had died, the force said.

A police cordon remains in place and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

In a statement, a force spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the man's death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."

