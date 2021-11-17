Dove House hospice shops 'crying out' for stock
- Published
A hospice has said it is "crying out" for stock for its 38 charity shops.
Dove House Hospice, based in Driffield, East Yorkshire, relies on voluntary donations and its shops represent a major source of income.
Chief executive Chris Sadler said there had been a "deluge" of stock after lockdown was lifted in May.
"We've had to process that, then there's been a drop off and when you've got 38 shops you need a lot of stock," he said.
Mr Sadler said the hospice cost about £8m a year to run, of which it only received about £1m in funding from statutory bodies.
"The onus is on Dove House to raise 90% of the funds through voluntary sources," he said.
"Predominantly that will come through retail, so if there is a drop off in donations in retail it is quite dramatic in terms of the effect it has on our funding."
Janine Drury, regional sales manager for the hospice, said after lockdown they had received a lot of donations.
"Obviously we've worked through that stock and now that everyone is out and about they've got nothing to clear out and we need them to think about us and give us what they can.
"The shops are starting to suffer, they are crying out for stock."
Mr Sadler said he hoped people would have a look in their wardrobes for things which no longer fit, items they have grown out of or will not wear again.
"Maybe don't wait until January when people generally clear out, do it now and that will sustain us through the festive period," he said.
