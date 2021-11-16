Liverpool bomb: Councillor sorry over Corbyn wreath tweet
A Conservative councillor has faced calls to resign over a doctored photo depicting Jeremy Corbyn at the scene of Sunday's Liverpool terror attack.
The image of a burning taxi, with the former Labour leader holding a wreath superimposed into the scene, was posted from Paul Nickerson's Twitter account.
He faced a wave of condemnation and calls to stand down as a result.
Mr Nickerson has since deleted the tweet and apologised, but denied he was responsible.
The ward member for Minster and Woodmansey on East Riding of Yorkshire Council has also been suspended by the council's Conservative group.
The tweet, which the BBC has chosen not to reproduce, contained the image and the caption: "Unsurprisingly".
It is thought the image was a reference to a row which erupted when pictures of Mr Corbyn attending a wreath-laying ceremony at a Tunisian cemetery surfaced.
'Playing a prank'
After the post was deleted, Mr Nickerson, wrote: "I would like to apologise for a political tweet sent from my account yesterday which has been upsetting for some people and I unreservedly apologise to all concerned."
In a later statement sent to the BBC, he said his account had been "compromised" by friends playing a prank.
"As soon as I was able I deleted the comments," he added.
A local Labour Party group has written to council leader Jonathan Owen, urging him to take disciplinary action.
Members of the Beverley and Holderness branch said "elected officials" needed to act in a professional manner, and Mr Nickerson's conduct had been "condemned at both a local and national level".
The tweet not only implied Mr Corbyn was a terrorist sympathiser, but "more importantly, he made light of a horrendous terrorist act", they said.
In response, Mr Owen said "inappropriate remarks", however intended, would not be tolerated.
"All people in public life, irrespective of politics, should be united in condemning the terrorist attack," he said, adding that residents should expect "elected representatives to act in an appropriate manner at all times".
Mr Owen said he had suspended Mr Nickerson with immediate effect and an investigation would now take place.
Mr Nickerson said he was "happy to co-operate fully" with any investigation.
Mr Nickerson also faced heavy criticism online, with a string of replies condemning him and urging him to apologise.
One reply said: "The apology is meaningless. The fact is you thought this was acceptable to start with. Absolute disgrace."
Another said: "You need to resign. Even if you thought this was funny before the public backlash that just shows even more how unfit you are to be in your role.
"What an abhorrent human you are."
Another simply read: "You should hold your head in shame."
Mr Nickerson also faced allegations of hypocrisy after a post he made earlier this month, urging people to "temper our language towards politicians of all colours", emerged.
Sunday's explosion was caused when a homemade bomb built by 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen went off outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.
Taxi driver David Perry, who had driven the suspect to the scene, escaped before his car caught fire and has since been discharged from hospital.
Four men arrested under terrorism laws have since been released without charge.
