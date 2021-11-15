Driffield chef unfairly sacked for ectopic pregnancy awarded £17,000
- Published
A chef has been awarded £17,000 in compensation after she was sacked for taking sick leave while recovering from an ectopic pregnancy.
Hannah Pawley, from East Yorkshire, was dismissed from Hanley's Restaurant in Driffield while still ill, Leeds Employment Tribunal heard .
Ms Pawley said she felt "used and betrayed" by her employer and was relieved for the case to have finished.
The BBC has contacted Mr Hanley for comment.
Ms Pawley was entitled by law to take as much leave as necessary while recovering from the ectopic pregnancy.
However, she was "abruptly fired" by employer Sean Hanley and was not paid sick leave, according to charity Pregnant Then Screwed.
"I asked for my monies owed and a valid reason for firing me. As he couldn't provide one, I felt I had no other option but to bring my case forward… and fight," Ms Pawley said.
Employment Judge Philip Lancaster found the sacking was discriminatory and "unfavourable treatment" because Ms Pawley's illness was a result of pregnancy.
Ms Pawley was awarded £12,000 for injury to feelings and more than £5,000 for her sick pay and potential lost earnings.
Ms Pawley took her employer to court after being fired in November 2019, with the case being heard in September 2021.
"The relief to know that it has been officially recognised and noted that I was treated poorly is hugely healing," she added.
"I hope this is not only a warning to employers but a big plus to any women who feel they have been wronged. If it feels wrong- it probably is."
Taryn Robinson from Pregnant Then Screwed, said the charity hears stories like Ms Hanley's "time and time again".
"Employers need to do so much better to ensure their workplaces are fair and safe environments for everyone," she said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.