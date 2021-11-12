D-Day: Funeral held for Hull veteran Ray Lord
The funeral has been held for one of the Britain's last D-Day veterans who died last month at the age of 97.
Ray Lord, from Hull, enlisted in the East Yorkshire Regiment in 1943 and was one of thousands who landed on the beaches of France on 6 June 1944.
Despite being injured by a mortar, he made it to Germany and was in the city of Bremen when the war in Europe ended.
Following Mr Lord's death in October, his son, Robert, described him as a "very proud hero of Hull".
Mr Lord joined the Army as a signaller at the age of 15, but was discharged as being too young for war service in 1939.
He then worked repairing bomb damage in Hull until he was allowed to take up a combat role at the age of 18.
On D-Day, 6 June 1944, Mr Lord was part of the invasion force that landed on Sword Beach, where they came under heavy mortar and machine gun fire.
Mr Lord was a prominent member of the Normandy Veterans' Association and had taken part in commemorations of the liberation of Europe in France and the Netherlands.
About 100 people, including friends, veterans and members of Humberside Fire Service, attended the ceremony at Haltemprice Crematorium in Willerby on Friday.
In accordance with Mr Lord's request for a military funeral, the Yorkshire Regiment provided six pall bearers.
'Door is closing'
His funeral service was conducted by the new Chaplain of the Yorkshire Regiment, Rev Ben Norton, a Major in the 4th Battalion.
He said: "On Friday it is my privilege to lay to rest one of our own, D-Day veteran Ray Lord.
"It can feel like we are slowing letting go of our greatest generation and it feels like a door is closing on our regimental history".
Yorkshire Regiment spokesman Lt Col Will Blackhurst said: "In this week of Remembrance we are privileged and proud to be able to honour one of our last D-Day veterans.
"Ray has long been a friend of the regiment and held in the highest of esteem by all the officers and soldiers he has met over the years."
