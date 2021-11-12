Connor Lyons: Cole Jarvis jailed for murdering teenage 'friend'
A bully who robbed, strangled and then drowned his teenage 'friend' has been jailed for at least 24 years.
Cole Jarvis, 22, murdered Connor Lyons on 18 January. The 17-year-old's body was discovered on the banks of the River Hull the next day.
Passing sentence at Hull Crown Court, Judge John Thackray QC said Jarvis had enjoyed making his victim's life "a misery".
Connor's family said they had "no answer and reason" for the crime.
Jarvis, who did not give evidence to the jury in his trial, was unanimously convicted of murder in October.
The jury had heard how he attacked the teenager on the day of the killing but had bullied and assaulted him in the weeks and months prior to the fatal assault.
They were told how Jarvis tried to sell the youngster's bike and hide his gold bracelet and mobile phone after strangling Connor, possibly with a ligature, and "holding him down in the water".
Passing a life sentence with a minimum term of 24 years, the judge said: "You plainly saw Connor Lyons as someone who you could bully and take advantage of.
"You planned to rob Connor Lyons of his mobile phone, his expensive bracelet and his bicycle.
"At the scene of the robbery, if not earlier, you then formed the intention to kill Connor Lyons in order to avoid detection."
During the trial, jurors were told how the defendant would kick and slap the teenager, who "wouldn't fight back".
"I have no doubt that you were enjoying making his life a misery," the judge said to Jarvis, of Stroud Crescent West, Hull.
"He was a young man with everything to live for and who was making plans for the future. He was intending to enrol upon a college course and become a plumber."
In a victim impact statement read to the court, Connor's mother, Kelly Lyons, described how she was struggling to cope with the loss of her son.
His father, Lee Murray, outlined how his life and that of other family members had been "destroyed".
