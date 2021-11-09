Hull fire crews attacked for second time in two days
Firefighters in Hull have been attacked for the second time in two days - prompting a fire chief to condemn "mindless acts of aggression".
A crew attending a blaze on Monday night were "pelted with missiles" after a similar attack on Sunday forced another to withdraw.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service believes the fires were started on purpose to lure crews to the scene.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Phil Shillito said it was "incredibly frustrating".
"It's difficult to say what the actual motive is," Mr Shillito said.
"Our frustration is that whenever we are dealing with these anti-social behaviour fires we are not available to deal with real emergencies.
"I'd say think about your actions - stop taking part in these mindless acts of aggression.
"We will not tolerate attacks on our crews, and we will work with the police to prosecute wherever we can."
The crew attacked on Monday had been called to a fire on Finningley Garth, while Sunday's ambush happened on Gower Road, the fire service said.
Crews were previously targeted on Gower Road on 31 October, when stolen wheelie bins were torched.
During another call-out, a hose was cut with a knife, the fire service said.
Local union representative Gavin Marshall described the behaviour of those involved as "deplorable", adding that it "needed to stop".
Humberside Police said it was investigating a number of arson and anti-social behaviour reports.
Meanwhile, on Monday, MPs debated a petition relating to the sale and use of fireworks.
Rachel Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, is among those calling for "a comprehensive ban" and says fireworks should be limited to organised displays.
She told MPs she risked being severely injured after a firework was thrown at her while on her way home from Parliament.
