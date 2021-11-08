BBC News

Hull fire crews attacked with missiles on Boothferry estate

Published
Image caption,
Crews tackling blazes have been attacked with bricks and bottles, according to Humberside Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters in Hull were attacked with missiles as they tackled a blaze on a city estate, the fire service has said.

Crews were forced to withdraw after being called to a fire on Gower Road on Sunday evening, according to Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

It followed an incident at a bus stop on the same road on Halloween night when stolen wheelie bins were torched.

Officials said the anti-social behaviour was putting firefighters under "great strain".

Image source, LDRS
Image caption,
A bus shelter in Gower Park in west Hull was set alight on Halloween night

Following the Gower Road bus stop blaze, Humberside's chief fire officer Chris Blacksell said he was concerned the fires were being started deliberately to lure crews to the area so they could be attacked.

Crews were being called to the Boothferry estate daily, and sometimes several times a day, and during one call-out, a hose was cut with a knife, according to the fire service.

Humberside Police said it was investigating a number of incidents of arson and anti-social behaviour in the area and had stepped up patrols.

