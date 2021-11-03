Gritter named Duke of Spreadingborough
Members of the public have honoured Prince Philip by voting to name a new gritter The Duke of Spreadingborough.
North Lincolnshire Council launched a public poll to name its new fleet of black ice-busting machines last month.
Roger Spreaderer and Jake Grittenden were also selected from the shortlist, which included Eddie Blizzard, Queen Grittoria and Basil Salty.
Former X-Factor start Jake Quickenden said it was "probably the highlight of my career".
The singer, from Scunthorpe, was present at the grand unveiling of his namesake during a glitzy ceremony at Normanby Hall, near Scunthorpe.
"It's a bit of fun and I don't take myself too seriously," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Now I've got a gritter named after me, it's brilliant."
The new vehicles will work alongside the council's existing salt spreader, named Grittney Spears.
