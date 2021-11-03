Scunthorpe lodger death: Woman held under Mental Health Act
A woman who stabbed her lodger to death has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Piotr Rafal Konior, 35, was found seriously injured at a property in Crosby Avenue, Scunthorpe, in May last year and died at the scene.
Malgorzata Pytlak, 47, had denied murder, but previously admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Hull Crown Court was told she had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
The court heard the defendant, who shared the house with her husband and daughter, had inflicted multiple stab wounds on Mr Konior in the early hours of 23 May 2020.
She then threw the weapon into a neighbour's garden, where it was later recovered with the victim's blood and her DNA on the handle.
The court also heard she was unhappy with Mr Konior for bringing men back to the house.
Shortly after the incident, prosecutors said Pytlak fled the scene, dressed only in her underwear.
She then went to a nearby shop, kneeling in the entrance, and appearing to make the sign of the cross, saying 'Please help my daughter', the court was told.
Judge John Thackray QC said on the balance of probability, it was more likely than not the defendant's ability to form a rational judgement with regard to her actions had been impaired by her illness.
After hearing evidence from experts, the judge ordered Pytlak, who he said remained a danger to the public, to be detained indefinitely at Stockton Hall psychiatric hospital in York.
Dr Sean Jacobs, from the unit, told the court that although Pytlak had made some progress over the past year, she required continuing treatment in hospital.
A person is detained as opposed to jailed if a court deems the individual has a mental disorder which needs assessment or treatment.
Speaking after the hearing, Det Ch Insp Rhodri Troake, of Humberside Police, said the sentence meant Pytlak could "no longer pose a danger to the public" and she would receive the care she needed.
However, he added it "does not take away the pain" suffered by Mr Konior's family and friends.
