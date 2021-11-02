Covid: 'Concerning' rise in older people catching virus
- Published
A "concerning" number of people in their 60s and 70s are catching Covid as the effectiveness of the first vaccine wanes, a public health boss has said.
Andy Kingdom, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's director of public health, said the trend came as infections in school age children dropped.
He said pupils had passed it to parents who had passed it to elderly relatives.
New cases in the region have dropped to 1,413 between 19 and 25 October, from the 1,600 recorded the previous week.
Mr Kingdom said a fall in cases among younger people was expected after schools closed for half-term, but those young people were causing new infections.
"The eldest and most vulnerable had their vaccines first, which means the resistance from their jabs will be the first to wane," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We've got as many people infected now as we've had at any time during the pandemic," he said.
'Pressure on hospitals'
Mr Kingdom said changing behaviour in winter was also a driver, with more people mixing indoors, less social distancing and conditions "starting to go in the virus' favour".
While hospitals in the Humber region were seeing about a third of the admissions they saw during the last peak in January, rising numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals in neighbouring North Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire could also be a sign of things to come, he added.
"Given the East Riding tends to see these trends after those areas do, there's likely to be more pressure on hospitals soon and it wouldn't take much to tip them over."
As well as vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds, the vaccine booster rollout was the most important measure in protecting those who needed it, Mr Kinghorn said.
"Christmas is coming up and there will be people who are anxious about whether they'll be able to celebrate with their friends and families.
"It's a case of looking out for each other and remembering not everyone's in the same situation when it comes to coronavirus."
