Klaudia Soltys: Hull man pleads guilty to murder
- Published
A man has admitted murdering a woman who was found dead at a house in Hull.
The body of Klaudia Soltys, 30, was discovered at her home on Lambert Street, in the west of the city, on 27 March.
Amadeusz Sekula, 20, also of Lambert Street, entered a guilty plea at Hull Crown Court on what was due to be the first day of his trial.
Following a brief hearing he was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on 20 December.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.