Joiner's silhouette sculptures and Remembrance poppies raise £2,200
- Published
A joiner has created a series of striking silhouettes to remember fallen soldiers and raise funds for this year's Poppy Appeal.
Duncan Kirk, 44, from Keyingham in East Yorkshire, made the wooden sculptures to stand amid poppies in his local churchyard to mark Remembrance Day.
Mr Kirk's family helped him make 1,400 poppies and install the artworks.
The display can be seen throughout November at St Nicholas' Church in Keyingham.
John Rees, of St Nicholas' Church, said this year's Remembrance service would be held among the silhouettes because it cannot go ahead at the war memorial because of the pandemic.
"It is lovely for the village to have Duncan's display," Mr Rees said.
"The silhouettes are very skilful and we're delighted to be able to share it with the rest of the community."
During the two lockdowns Mr Kirk created 15 silhouettes for Keyingham, including depictions of Tinkerbell and Mary Poppins, to raise people's spirits.
"I decided to make a herd of deer for the village green to cheer people up, especially the older people who couldn't leave the village and for Easter I made rabbits and boxing hares," Mr Kirk said.
After they received a positive response he decided to make something for Remembrance.
Mr Kirk said he wanted to create the silhouettes "to honour our grandparents and great-grandparents who went through incredibly dangerous and unbelievably hard times so we could enjoy the good lives we live."
He added: "Remembrance must be kept alive every year to remind every generation that we only have what we have because of the sacrifices made by others."
The Poppy Project has raised over £2,200 for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and will go towards projects in the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.