Bridlington crash: Driver dies after van hits tree
- Published
A man has died after the van he was driving left the road and hit a tree in East Yorkshire.
The crash, involving a white Citroën Berlingo, happened in Marton Road, Bridlington, at about 01:00 GMT.
Humberside Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his family were being supported by officers.
It is believed the van was travelling in the direction of Flamborough at the time of the crash.
Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.