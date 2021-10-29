Hull Ice Arena to reopen after £1.5m refurbishment
An ice rink originally built in the 1980s is set to reopen following a £1.55m refurbishment.
Hull Ice Arena boasts an Olympic-sized rink and is also a concert venue with a capacity of nearly 4,000 people.
It closed for refurbishment in March 2020 due to broken freezing equipment and complaints about the state of the building.
The city council said the site had been given a "new lease of life". It will be reopened by the Lord Mayor on Saturday.
The improvements include a new ice pad, enhanced lighting and sound systems, refurbished toilets and changing facilities.
The building's air conditioning has also been enhanced to ensure it is Covid-19 compliant.
Council leader Daren Hale said the rink was of "tremendous value" to people in the city and wider region.
"The improvements have given the arena another lease of life," he said.
"Hull Arena is the region's only Olympic-sized rink and is used by many local clubs and groups."
A new ice rink had been proposed for the city's £130m Albion Square development, but was dropped from the plans.
The council has said it would explore other areas in the city centre for a new arena.
"Some of the most costly new parts installed, including the ice pad, could eventually be transferred to a new arena meaning a saving for us in the future," Mr Hale added.
The council said it hoped the reopening would encourage more people to take up ice skating.
The Kingston Street site, which attracts 147,000 visitors per year, is host to a number of semi-professional ice hockey clubs and is a well-known entertainment venue.
