Lia Nici: Man fined over threats to Grimsby MP
A man has been fined after admitting a campaign of threatening behaviour against Great Grimsby Conservative MP Lia Nici.
Nicholas Burrows, 49, pleaded guilty at Grimsby Magistrates' Court to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards the MP.
Ms Nici said Burrows, the friend of a neighbour, had become "obsessed with harassing me".
She said he had made her and her family's lives "miserable".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Nici, who was elected in 2019, said Burrows' actions would not stop her carrying out her duties.
"Since being selected as candidate for Great Grimsby MP, I have been subject to ongoing incidents from this person at my home," she said.
"I have lived in the same house for more 20 years with no problems, but a friend of a neighbour became obsessed with harassing me.
"He clearly decided it would be funny to make my life and my family's life miserable.
"When this happens at home, you don't get a moment with your friends or family. There is no respite."
Burrows, 49, of Cartledge Avenue, Grimsby, was fined £400 when he appeared before a district judge on 19 October.
He admitted offences between 30 July and 2 August this year, but Ms Nici claimed it had gone on for much longer.
The MP said she hoped Burrows would now "reflect on his actions".
"It is sad that MPs in this day and age need protection because people feel it is acceptable to treat them like this," she said.
"This event will not stop us from doing what we were elected to do. In a healthy democracy, we need to hear each other out - acting like this is quite unacceptable.
"I am happy to have a debate with anyone if they are not going to abusive."
Humberside Police confirmed Home Secretary Priti Patel had asked for the security arrangements of northern Lincolnshire MPs to be reviewed in the wake of the fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess earlier this month.
