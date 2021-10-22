Hull's Old Town brings film crews to city
It may not be the first place you associate with the silver screen, but Hull is becoming a go-to location for film and TV crews thanks to its picturesque former merchants' quarter.
As the cast and crew of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 descended on the city this week, they followed a string of high-profile productions to have filmed there.
The streaming giant, the BBC, Film 4 and ITV have all used the city for projects, including the The Personal History of David Copperfield and regal drama Victoria.
According to Screen Yorkshire, which champions the region's creative industries, the city's Old Town area is the secret of its success.
The cobbled, medieval streets, warehouses and merchant houses, make it a "true gem", says production liaison and development manager Chris Hordley.
"Its beautifully preserved period streets and historic architecture are a big pull," Mr Hordley said, adding it was "the perfect on-screen double for period London".
Hull has made an effort to attract film and TV location scouts, and the city council aims to be a one-stop shop, offering assistance with road closures, parking, filming permissions, resident and property engagement and site sourcing.
To further sweeten the deal, it does not charge for filming permits.
Council leader Daren Hale said filming was "incredibly beneficial for our city and our region".
"Many places in the UK charge for filming permits but, because we are so keen to bring these productions to Hull and allow our local businesses to benefit, we don't", he added.
As well as providing a regular source of excitement for onlookers eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, local businesses say the shoots are a welcome revenue boost.
Ben Gittens, who owns a local cafe, said workers from the Enola Holmes crew were "set-dressing for a couple of weeks before the actual filming".
"We've had all the crew in - it's been really busy for us, it's really good for business," he said.
