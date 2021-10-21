Funeral held for Hull Bee Lady fundraiser Jean Bishop
- Published
The funeral service has taken place for a well-known Yorkshire fundraiser who collected thousand of pounds for charity while dressed as a giant bee.
Jean Bishop, known as the Bee Lady due to her stripy outfit, spent over 30 years rattling her tin in Hull, in the process becoming a local celebrity.
She died earlier this month, aged 99.
The service was attended by close friends and family and ended with a rendition of One Day I'll Fly Away by Randy Crawford.
Mrs Bishop's funeral was held at Chanterlands Crematorium in Hull.
When she started fundraising, Mrs Bishop, originally from Louth, Lincolnshire, borrowed a bee costume from AgeUK to try to make an impact.
Speaking in 2017 about her work, she said: "I didn't want to put the costume on at first, but when I did it went down like a bomb."
Her daughter later made her a bespoke costume from three hula hoops and some charity shop fabric.
Following news of her death, comedian David Walliams, who presented her with the Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year award in 2013, was among the scores of people paying tribute.
In a post on Twitter, he wrote: "It was impossible to not adore her."
Local politicians also paid their respects.
Hull East MP Karl Turner described her as a "legend" and his colleague in Hull West, Emma Hardy, said she was "a source of inspiration and such a hero to many".
A petition has been started calling for a permanent statue in her honour.
Hull's Bee Lady
- Jean Bishop was only the second woman to be granted the freedom of Hull, following anti-apartheid campaigner Helen Suzman in 1987
- She was also celebrated in the Hull version of Monopoly, recognised on a Community Chest card - a nod to her charity work
- In 2017, the pensioner was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours
- When the fundraiser received her medal, the Queen asked her why she wasn't wearing her trademark outfit. to which she replied she would, but it would have meant she "would have had to have paid for two seats on the train"
- Mrs Bishop raised more than £125,000 for charity
