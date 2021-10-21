BBC News

Van Gogh's The Starry Night embroidered with 50,000 stitches

Published
Image source, Miranda van Rossum
Image caption, The finished work contains about half a mile of thread

A woman has embroidered a replica of artist Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night - using 50,000 stitches to recreate the famous work.

Miranda van Rossum, a compatriot of the Dutch painter, lives in Hull and used the project to raise funds for charity.

Her 132-day stitchathon, which used about half a mile of thread, has raised more than £1,000 for Hull Foodbank.

Ms van Rossum said: "I started at the beginning of June and it felt like having a sense of purpose."

The crafter, who works as a part-time translator, said: "The food bank was an obvious choice for me in the current climate, it shouldn't be necessary but it is."

More stories from Yorkshire

Image caption, Ms van Rossum, originally from the Netherlands, has lived in Hull for 26 years
Image source, Miranda van Rossum
Image caption, Work in progress on the replica of the picture

Ms van Rossum has previously undertaken various stitching tasks including a 24-hour event and a year-long marathon.

This project called Miranda's Big Stitch finished earlier this month.

She said the van Gogh project had taken a long time to complete because of the "complex pattern" she was trying to reproduce.

Van Gogh painted The Starry Night in June 1889. It depicts the view from a window in his room at the St Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, near Avignon, in France.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.