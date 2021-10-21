Van Gogh's The Starry Night embroidered with 50,000 stitches
A woman has embroidered a replica of artist Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night - using 50,000 stitches to recreate the famous work.
Miranda van Rossum, a compatriot of the Dutch painter, lives in Hull and used the project to raise funds for charity.
Her 132-day stitchathon, which used about half a mile of thread, has raised more than £1,000 for Hull Foodbank.
Ms van Rossum said: "I started at the beginning of June and it felt like having a sense of purpose."
The crafter, who works as a part-time translator, said: "The food bank was an obvious choice for me in the current climate, it shouldn't be necessary but it is."
Ms van Rossum has previously undertaken various stitching tasks including a 24-hour event and a year-long marathon.
This project called Miranda's Big Stitch finished earlier this month.
She said the van Gogh project had taken a long time to complete because of the "complex pattern" she was trying to reproduce.
Van Gogh painted The Starry Night in June 1889. It depicts the view from a window in his room at the St Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, near Avignon, in France.
