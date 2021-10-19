Tracking harnesses and forensic fluid to curb Lincolnshire sheep thefts
Tracking harnesses and forensic liquid are being used to prevent sheep theft in North Lincolnshire.
Humberside Police said every spring, "opportunistic" thieves steal sheep and lambs from farms.
Technology is now being trialled with the hope of bringing more prosecutions.
Farmers welcome the measures saying it is "sickening" to see their animals stolen and slaughtered inhumanely in the fields where they graze.
An illegal slaughterhouse was discovered in a residential property in Scunthorpe in April 2020 but prosecutions were not possible so the force decided to turn to technology, police said.
Barton-upon-Humber sheep farmer Jonathan Warren said 40 of his sheep were stolen over two years.
"I genuinely considered selling the rest of my stock and giving up," he said.
"But since we started using [the forensic marking fluid] in January we have not been targeted again.
"This demonstrates the deterrent this new technology provides."
The tracking harness uses a GPS on the sheep's back and gives farmers "peace of mind".
"The device is connected to the farmer's smartphone so if it detects abnormal behaviour, such as the sheep running, an alert is broadcast and the farmer can go and investigate," said rural crime officer Jane Proud.
The forensic liquid, TecTRACER, injects thousands of coded electronic markers into the fleece so the stolen sheep can be identified with simple microscopes and scanners.
The company who invented the liquid said it is "virtually impossible" to remove, and police said it will provide evidence difficult for criminals to refute.
Messingham sheep farmer Jamie Quinn said his flock was targeted three times in two years, with eight of his rare Lincoln Longwool flock stolen.
He said farmers were "very happy" that police are using technology to deter livestock theft.
If successful the liquid and harnesses could be rolled out in other areas.
Anyone with information or reports of livestock theft should phone police on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.
