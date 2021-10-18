Hull crash: Driver dies in hospital after two-car collision
- Published
A man has died after a crash involving two cars on a busy road in Hull on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Hessle Road at about 14:25 BST after a Ford Mondeo collided with another car and a bollard, Humberside Police said.
The driver of the Mondeo was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later with the other driver left uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
