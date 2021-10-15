Lewis Skelton inquest: Hull man unlawfully killed, jury rules
A man carrying an axe who was fatally shot by police was unlawfully killed, an inquest jury has ruled.
Lewis Skelton, 31, was shot twice in a street in Hull in November 2016 after he failed to respond to police instructions to stop.
Officers opened fire after first using Tasers with "no discernible effect", the court had heard.
The jury was told it had to decide if he was lawfully or unlawfully killed, or to return an open conclusion.
During the inquest, at Hull Coroner's Court, the jury was told Humberside Police received three 999 calls on 29 November 2016 saying a man was walking down Holderness Road carrying an axe.
Armed officers subsequently caught up with him in Francis Street in the city centre.
The officer who fired the fatal shots, who was only identified as officer B50, described how Mr Skelton failed to stop when challenged and the use of a Taser four times had no effect.
As Mr Skelton jogged to another street and was seen approaching some workmen, one of the officers decided there was an immediate threat and shot him with a pistol before restraining him.
He died later in hospital.
