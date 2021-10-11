Church realises bell stolen when it fails to ring for Sunday service
- Published
Worshippers at a ransacked church didn't realise its bell had been stolen until it failed to ring at a Sunday service.
Rev Martin Faulkner said thieves targeted St Matthew's in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, last Monday.
Church staff reported the break-in but failed to realise damage to a pair of cellar doors was caused by the bell being dropped from 30ft (9.1m) above.
It "didn't occur to us to look up", Rev Faulkner said.
It appeared thieves had hoisted the bell - measuring about 18in (45cm) tall and thought to be made of bronze or a similar metal - into the church's wheelie bin to transport it away.
Rev Faulkner said fixing the damaged doors and replacing the bell was expected to cost about £8,000.
The church "would appreciate the return of its bell to the church grounds with no questions asked", he said.
"The loss of the bell will be felt right across the community and is likely to be a very costly repair when included with the damage to the belfry, cellar and cellar outbuilding".
He said the bell, which is controlled electronically, "has a special place in the hearts of the Withernsea community", having been rung every week during Clap for Carers and to commemorate local people who died with Covid.
Humberside Police appealed for information about the theft, which occurred overnight on 4 October.
"At the time of reporting it was not thought that anything had been stolen in the church and that the extensive damage to the cellar and doors were the main areas of concern,"it said.
"However, it has now been discovered that the historic church bell has been taken."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.