Humber Bridge to close for essential repairs
- Published
The Humber Bridge is to be closed to all traffic for only the third time in more than 40 years.
Overnight works to repair faults caused by Storm Ciara in February 2020 will shut the structure between 21:00 BST on Saturday and 07:00 BST on Sunday.
The work involves changing bearings which allow the bridge to move in response to wind and temperature.
Bosses apologised for any inconvenience, but said the weekend closure would minimise disruption.
The 1.4 mile-long (2.2km) bridge, which last closed completely in the early 2000s due to high winds, was buffeted by 80mph gales in 2020.
"Since then, we have been carrying out inspections underneath the road deck to assess the damage caused by the storm," a spokesperson said.
"This is why the cones have been in place for so long. However, within weeks of the work being completed, the cones will be removed."
Provisions have been made to allow emergency services vehicles to cross the bridge during the closure if required.
