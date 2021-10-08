Hull Fair 2021: Show must go on after Covid-hit year, say showmen
- Published
One of Europe's biggest and oldest funfairs is to open later after it was cancelled last year due to Covid.
The Hull Fair dates back more than 700 years and attracted 800,000 people to the Walton Street site when it was last held in 2019.
Amid fears this year's extravaganza could be a "superspreader" event, fair-goers will find things a little different, with a raft of safety and cleaning measures in place.
Staff will take daily coronavirus tests, and those running the show have issued a plea for revellers to exercise common sense.
Organisers anticipate huge attendance this year, with people expected to flock to the site after more than a year of cancelled events, lockdowns and other restrictions.
Garry Leach, 63, chair of the Yorkshire Showmen's Guild, believes the fair is ready for the crowds.
"We are not immune to all this stuff but we are resilient, we are showmen. That's the whole point - the show has to go on," he said.
"We have been working with Hull City Council for the last 18 months on this, it hasn't just happened overnight, this has been as massive effort by everybody to get this fair on."
Operators of the fair's 250-plus rides and its dozens of other attractions will be taking extra precautions this year, but Mr Leech said it was also up to customers to do their bit.
"Please don't all decide to come on the first Saturday, we are here for eight days. We would like the people to spread themselves out.
"If you are a bit weary about the crowds then please come on the mid-week - there won't be so many people.
"If you see a large crowd don't go and stand in it, we need a bit of common sense."
Mr Leech said there were "hundreds of sanitising stations" around the fairground and contactless payment points on "99% of rides".
"Use them. That is what it is there for," he said.
He said fogging systems like those used by Transport for London on the Tube were in use on alternate days to "make sure everything is cleaned".
Away from sanitising routines and precautionary measures, getting back to the fairground has been an emotional moment for its ride owners.
Anthony Harris, former president of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain, said: "Some families have been going to some of my fairs for three or four generations and that continuity is vital.
"I hope to pass it on to my sons and grandsons. My youngest is three and yesterday he was helping his dad to assemble a ride, so that is something obviously in the DNA.
"[This traditional ride] is the work of my hands and my family's hands, it's quite emotional to see."
When health bosses expressed fears about the fair's superspreader potential last month, Hull's coronavirus infection rate was 523 cases per 100,000 of population - the highest since January.
In the week to 3 October, the rate was 308 cases per 100,000 population. There were 797 cases in total recorded in the same week.
Visitors are encouraged to get both doses of the vaccine, wear a mask in any enclosed space, including rides, sanitise hands frequently and use lateral flow tests, particularly before and after visiting, according to Hull City Council.
This year's fair will be held until 16 October.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.