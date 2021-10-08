Hull Bee Lady fundraiser Jean Bishop dies aged 99
- Published
A pensioner who collected more than £125,000 for charity while dressed a giant bee has died aged 99.
Jean Bishop, who became known as Hull's Bee Lady due to her stripy outfit, spent more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate.
In 2017, she received the freedom of the city and was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours.
When asked, aged 95, whether she would retire, Mrs Bishop said: "There isn't such a word."
Born in Louth in Lincolnshire, the fundraiser moved to East Yorkshire at a young age and made the city of Hull her home.
The unique outfit which made her a well-known and loved figure came about by accident after the retiree borrowed a bee costume from AgeUK to try and make an impact as she collected money.
Realising that her distinctive dress had helped, she later had a bespoke version made by her daughter from three hula hoops and some charity shop fabric.
Speaking in 2017 about her work, she said: "I didn't want to put the costume on at first, but when I did it went down like a bomb."
In the same year, she was recognised by the Queen for her dedication to helping others less fortunate than herself.
As she received her medal, the monarch asked Mrs Bishop why she wasn't wearing her trademark outfit.
She replied she would, but it would have meant she "would have had to have paid for two seats on the train".
Community chest card
Pam Morgan-Davies, of Age UK Hull, said Mrs Bishop was a "complete one-off".
"She was groundbreaking, both in the way that she fundraised and how she made people of all ages feel comfortable," she said.
"The number of people who remember putting money in her tin when they were little, then they would come up with their kids or their grandkids and say, 'I used to give you money when I was little' - she loved that."
Back in 2013, Mrs Bishop, who had severe arthritis, was recognised as Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards, with a bee suit-clad David Walliams presenting her with the award.
In 2018, she opened the Jean Bishop Integrated Care Centre, which provides out-of-hospital care for older people in Hull.
The centre, which opened during the week the NHS celebrated its 70th birthday, was named after her to recognise the impact she had made in her home city.
She was only the second woman to be granted the freedom of Hull, following anti-apartheid campaigner Helen Suzman in 1987, and was also celebrated in board game form.
In the Hull version of Monopoly, Mrs Bishop is recognised on a community chest card, a nod to her charity work.
