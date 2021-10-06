Connor Lyons: Cole Jarvis guilty of murdering teenage friend
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his 17-year-old friend who was found dead on the banks of the River Hull in East Yorkshire.
Connor Lyons was strangled and drowned on 18 January before his body was discovered near Ennerdale the next day.
Cole Jarvis, 21, was found guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict after a trial at Hull Crown Court.
Jarvis, of Stroud Crescent West, Hull, has been remanded into custody to be sentenced on 3 November.
The court heard Mr Lyons and Jarvis were friends but that Jarvis was an aggressive "bully" at times towards the teenager.
Jurors heard they would often go "lamping" together along the River Hull and, on the night of 18 January, Jarvis "assaulted Connor Lyons and left him dead" sometime after 20:00 GMT.
Prosecutor Jason Pitter QC said Mr Lyons was strangled by a ligature, such as a rope, and then drowned.
The barrister described their relationship as "volatile", saying: "Some perceived it as fractious, with them fighting like cat and dog".
He said Jarvis was "a bully" and had been physically aggressive towards the teenager, even hitting him with a metal bar or bat on one occasion.
Speaking after the trial Mr Lyon's family described him as "a cheeky, happy go lucky, kind-hearted and sweet boy full of potential".
"This Sunday, 10 October, would have been Connor's 18th birthday. We cannot celebrate this with Connor.
"He will never get married and never do any of the things that we dream of doing as adults.
"All we can do is grieve and still live the nightmare of Connor's last moments before Cole Jarvis stole his life."
