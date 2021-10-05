Covid: Brigg's Vale Academy school reintroduces bubbles
- Published
Bubbles are being reintroduced at a North Lincolnshire secondary school due to Covid-19 cases.
The Vale Academy in Brigg confirmed that year groups would not be allowed to mix at lunch or break times.
It added pupils would once again be required to wear masks on buses and in communal areas.
According to the latest available data, North Lincolnshire had the second highest number of Covid cases per 100,000 of the population in England.
The government no longer requires year groups to be kept in separate bubbles, although schools still have the option.
In the seven days to 1 October, North Lincolnshire had 747 cases per 100,000 people.
The enhanced measures at the school are being extended until the end of half term on 22 October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a letter to parents, academy principal Nicola Williams laid out the steps that would be taken to stop the spread.
"There remain confirmed cases and, as you are aware, we have been working closely with public health," the letter said.
"As a result, a mobile testing unit attended the academy for two days this week."
Ms Williams added: "As before, your child should continue to attend school unless they develop symptoms of Covid-19 or are unwell.
"If they do develop symptoms, please keep your child at home and book a PCR test for them."
