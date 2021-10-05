North Lincolnshire hospitals say only use A&E if 'absolutely necessary'
Hospital bosses in North Lincolnshire have urged people heading to A&E to only attend if "absolutely necessary".
Hospitals in Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole in East Yorkshire are experiencing "very high levels of demand" said the body which runs them.
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) asked people to use alternatives for minor ailments.
A spokesperson said staff were "working extremely hard to provide emergency care to those who need it".
The trust posted on social media and updated its website to reflect the plea for people to think about whether they needed to attend the hospitals.
High numbers of patients on wards and Covid cases were also stretching the system, the statement said.
It added: "Anyone coming to A&E who doesn't need urgent emergency treatment is likely to have a long wait, as we will always prioritise seeing patients in the greatest need of our care."
North Lincolnshire had the second highest rate of coronavirus infections in the week to 1 October with 747 per 100,000 people.
That was a 20% increase on the preceding seven days.
The trust added that patients with urgent medical problems who were "unsure what to do" should call 111 or contact their GP.
Last month, patients were forced to queue outside Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital due to a lack of "physical space" for walk-in patients because of social distancing.
